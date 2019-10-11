This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 October, 2019
Man (30s) arrested after shots fired in Co Louth

The incident happened on Wednesday morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:45 AM
54 minutes ago 2,397 Views No Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A 30-YEAR old man has been arrested by gardaí in Co Louth after shots were reportedly fired in the Arhturstown area of Ardee on Wednesday. 

The man was arrested this morning following what gardaí have described as an “intense” operation involving uniformed and plainclothes officers.

The operation was conducted with support from the Regional Armed Support Unit and the PSNI. 

Speaking this morning at Drogheda Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan thanked the public and local community in Louth for their assistance.

On Wednesday, gardaí launched a search for a car after shots were reportedly fired in the Arthurstown area of Ardee. 

The man is currently detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act in Drogheda Garda Station.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

