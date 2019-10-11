Man (30s) arrested after shots fired in Co Louth

A 30-YEAR old man has been arrested by gardaí in Co Louth after shots were reportedly fired in the Arhturstown area of Ardee on Wednesday.

The man was arrested this morning following what gardaí have described as an “intense” operation involving uniformed and plainclothes officers.

The operation was conducted with support from the Regional Armed Support Unit and the PSNI.

Speaking this morning at Drogheda Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan thanked the public and local community in Louth for their assistance.

On Wednesday, gardaí launched a search for a car after shots were reportedly fired in the Arthurstown area of Ardee.

The man is currently detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act in Drogheda Garda Station.

