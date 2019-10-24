Man (30s) arrested in relation to armed robbery of pedestrian in Dublin on Monday

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s in relation to an armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin on Monday.

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda Station and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.

The incident occurred at Longs Place, Dublin 8 on Monday at around 6pm.

Footage of the incident was made available by Liveline on RTÉ Radio One on Tuesday.

It shows a woman being confronted by two men, one of whom is holding what looks like a handgun. The woman is clearly distressed as the man waves the gun towards her. He is wearing a zip-up blue hoodie and is smoking a cigarette. Alongside him is another man, who also has his hood up, but who does not have a gun.

The woman was helped by another man who comes to her aid before the two men leave.

A witness to the incident, Muhammad, told Liveline that he heard the woman screaming and that there were “people hiding behind cars” during the incident. Long’s Place is just off Thomas Street, near the Guinness Storehouse.