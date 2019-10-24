This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested in relation to armed robbery of pedestrian in Dublin on Monday

He is due to appear in court tomorrow.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 7:42 PM
30 minutes ago 4,559 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866315
CCTV footage of the incident
CCTV footage of the incident
CCTV footage of the incident

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s in relation to an armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin on Monday. 

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda Station and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow. 

The incident occurred at Longs Place, Dublin 8 on Monday at around 6pm. 

Footage of the incident was made available by Liveline on RTÉ Radio One on Tuesday.

It shows a woman being confronted by two men, one of whom is holding what looks like  a handgun. The woman is clearly distressed as the man waves the gun towards her. He is wearing a zip-up blue hoodie and is smoking a cigarette. Alongside him is another man, who also has his hood up, but who does not have a gun. 

The woman was helped by another man who comes to her aid before the two men leave.

A witness to the incident, Muhammad, told Liveline that he heard the woman screaming and that there were “people hiding behind cars” during the incident. Long’s Place is just off Thomas Street, near the Guinness Storehouse.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie