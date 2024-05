A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigations into the riots in Dublin city centre last November.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is aged in his 30s, in the Dublin area today.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

The riots took place in the capital on the evening of 23 November. Rioters attacked gardaí, looted shops, set fires and damaged vehicles.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.