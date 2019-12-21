This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Man (30s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Ballyfermot

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 5:15 PM
Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot
Image: Google Street View
Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot
Lough Conn Road, Ballyfermot
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his early 30s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyfermot, Dublin. 

Gardaí were called to the scene on the Lough Conn Road at 6.30am this morning. 

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken the city morgue.

A post-mortem examination is due to be completed at a later date. 

The scene was examined early today by forensic collision investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

