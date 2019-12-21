Man (30s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Ballyfermot

A MAN IN his early 30s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the Lough Conn Road at 6.30am this morning.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken the city morgue.

A post-mortem examination is due to be completed at a later date.

The scene was examined early today by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.