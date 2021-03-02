#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (30s) charged over aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

He is due to appear before Killarney District Court at 10.30am today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 8:16 AM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A MAN HAS been arrested after an aggravated burglary in Tralee, Co Kerry yesterday. 

At approximately 4pm yesterday afternoon, a man gained access to a house in Rahoonane and proceeded to assault the resident of the property with a wheel brace.

The occupant of the property did not require medical treatment.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí a short time later.

He was brought to Tralee Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court at 10.30am today. 

