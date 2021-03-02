Man (30s) charged over aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

A MAN HAS been arrested after an aggravated burglary in Tralee, Co Kerry yesterday.

At approximately 4pm yesterday afternoon, a man gained access to a house in Rahoonane and proceeded to assault the resident of the property with a wheel brace.

The occupant of the property did not require medical treatment.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí a short time later.

He was brought to Tralee Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court at 10.30am today.