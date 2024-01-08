Man (30s) dies after suspected assault in Dublin over the weekend

A MAN HAS died after a suspected assault in Lucan, Co Dublin.

At around 3am on Sunday, 7 January, gardaí were alerted to reports of a male, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries at an apartment.

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment, but passed away at around 6.30pm.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place today.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the assault.

An Garda Síochána said the apparent victim travelled via taxi from the Allenton area in Tallaght, Dublin 24 to an address in the Shackleton residential area of Lucan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Allenton, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Shackleton, Lucan, County Dublin at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda Station.