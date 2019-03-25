This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin

The man is being detained in Coolock Garda Station.

By Adam Daly Monday 25 Mar 2019, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4560140

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

GARDAÍ IN COOLOCK have arrested a man in his 40s after he set fire to the outside of an apartment complex and two cars this afternoon in north Dublin. 

At 12.30pm this afternoon gardaí received reports that a man had set fire to the outside of an apartment complex in the Newtown Court area of Coolock. 

Shortly after, two cars were set on fire in the driveway of a house in Temple View Green, Clarehall.

At 12.55pm, gardaí arrested a man in connection with the fires. He is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

54518847_10217279625921320_7805567606907207680_n Source: Celine Horgan O'Connell

Three units from Kilbarrack and North Strand fire stations attended the scene in Temple View Green along with one ambulance.

A DFB spokesperson said: “We treat cars on fire in front gardens as domestic fires as it is very likely the fire will spread to the house. It also cuts off one escape route for the occupant.”

A garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing. 

