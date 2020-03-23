Man (40s) arrested in Cork after gardaí seize handgun and petrol can

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in Cork after Gardaí seized a handgun and a jerry can of petrol from a car with false registration plates.

At 1.30am this morning, Gardaí in Knocknaheeny, Cork City received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station carried out a patrol of the area and found a car matching the description.

Searching the car, Gardaí discovered a suspected handgun and a jerry can of petrol. The car was also found to be using false registration plates.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Speaking at Mayfield Garda Station, Superintendent Michael Comyns of the Serious Crime Investigation Unit said: “I want to thank the members of the public who picked up the phone and called us when they spotted something they didn’t think was normal. The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here today.”