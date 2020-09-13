Man dies in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in Dublin assault

A MAN IN his 40s has died in hospital after being seriously injured in an incident in Dublin on Wednesday.

The man had sustained serious head injuries in an incident at Seville Place, Dublin 1 and was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

He was pronounced dead yesterday morning.

His body was removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon by Dr Heidi Okkers, Office of the State Pathologist.

Preliminary results of the post-mortem examination have been furnished to Gardaí details of which cannot be released for operational reasons.

No arrests have been made in the case to date but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry. An investigation into the incident and all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is continuing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.