Man (40s) dies following alleged stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

A MAN IN his 40s has died following an alleged stabbing at an apartment complex in Tipperary.

An investigation is underway following the alleged fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary at around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The man, who received an apparent stab wound, was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition.

He passed away in hospital from his injuries this morning.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing. The scene of the incident remains preserved for a further technical examination.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in relation to this investigation. He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.