Man, 40s, dies in collision between two lorries in Co Monaghan

A MAN HAS died after a collision between two lorries this afternoon in Co Monaghan.

The man, who was the driver of one of the lorries, was in his 40s.

The collision occurred on the R188 between Cootehille and Rockcorry shortly before 4pm.

The driver of the other lorry did not suffer any injuries, according to gardaí.

A section of the road will be closed until tomorrow morning ahead of an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to make contact, including any road users with camera footage (including from a dash cam) on the R188 between Cootehill and Rockcorry between 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.