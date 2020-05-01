Man (40s) dies in suspected stabbing incident in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD are investigating after the death of man with apparent stab wounds in the early hours of this morning.

A number of Garda units attended the scene at a house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford at approximately 12.30am where a man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40s was arrested a short distance away and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.