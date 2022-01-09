#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigating after man (40s) killed in Ballyfermot shooting

The man, who was in his late 40s, received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Jane Moore Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 8:55 AM
A MAN HAS been killed in a shooting incident in west Dublin.

The incident occurred early this morning at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot.

The body remains at the scene and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

