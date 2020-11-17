Man in his 40s dies in a single-vehicle collision on N76

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred shortly after 11am this morning on the N76 in Killamery, Callan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed for technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in the Callan area between 10.30am and 11.30am, and who may have dash-cam footage, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.