Tuesday 17 November 2020
Man in his 40s dies in a single-vehicle collision on N76

The fatal collision occurred shortly after 11am this morning in Killamery, Callan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5269964
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny. 

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred shortly after 11am this morning on the N76 in Killamery, Callan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed for technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in the Callan area between 10.30am and 11.30am, and who may have dash-cam footage, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

