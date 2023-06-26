Man, 50s, dies in collision in Co Kerry

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a fatal collision in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

The man has been named locally as Danny Cahill, the captain of the Kerry minors team that won an All-Ireland in 1988.

From the second vehicle, a male driver in his late teens was taken to hospital in critical condition. A female passenger, also in her late teens, was taken to hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí in Killarney are investigating the collision, which occurred in Kilbonnane in Beaufort around 1.10pm yesterday. The road was closed to allow for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, especially any road users with camera footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.