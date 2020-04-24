This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 April, 2020
Man (50s) taken to hospital after stabbing in south Dublin

The man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 24 Apr 2020, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,618 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man in his 50s was stabbed last night in Ballybrack. 

The incident occurred at a house in the Ashlawn Park area of Ballybrack last night at approximately 10.15pm.

The man received a number of stab wounds and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

