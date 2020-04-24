Man (50s) taken to hospital after stabbing in south Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man in his 50s was stabbed last night in Ballybrack.

The incident occurred at a house in the Ashlawn Park area of Ballybrack last night at approximately 10.15pm.

The man received a number of stab wounds and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.