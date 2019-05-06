This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 May, 2019
Man (59) dies following road traffic collision in Co Tipperary

The head-on collision occurred at 12.30pm this afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 May 2019, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4621607
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon. 

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk near Tipperary Town at around 12.30pm, gardaí have said. 

The 59-year-old driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A five-year-old boy who was travelling in the same car has been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The 54-year-old driver of the second car has also been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has been closed for an examination and diversions are in place. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

