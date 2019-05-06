Man (59) dies following road traffic collision in Co Tipperary

A MAN HAS died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk near Tipperary Town at around 12.30pm, gardaí have said.

The 59-year-old driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A five-year-old boy who was travelling in the same car has been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The 54-year-old driver of the second car has also been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has been closed for an examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.