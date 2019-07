GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the sudden death of a man in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, was found deceased in his home at Bellefield Road, Enniscorthy yesterday evening.

The man’s body remains at the scene.

The State Pathologist has been notified and is due to attend it later today.

The post mortem results will determine the course of the investigation, Gardaí said.