Man, 60s, arrested in investigation into fatal assault at Tralee cemetery

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of the investigation into a fatal assault in a cemetery in Tralee last year.

Gardaí have made several arrests over the last year following the death of Thomas Dooley (43), who was killed on the grounds of Rathass cemetery in Co Kerry while attending a funeral on 5 October 2022.

Advertisement

A man in his 60s was arrested today as part of the investigation.

He has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry.

Investigations are still ongoing.