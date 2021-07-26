Man dies after being taken from water in Tramore

A MAN IN his 60s who was recovered from the water at Tramore beach in Co Waterford yesterday has died in hospital.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the beach at Tramore yesterday evening at around 5.30pm.

The man was brought to shore and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A postmortem is expected to take place in due course.

His death brings the total number of people who have died in water incidents on the island of Ireland since last week to seven.

A 15-year old boy was recovered from Lough Sheelin by emergency services on Tuesday.

He was rushed to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in a serious condition, but was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, a woman in her late 20s died after a drowning incident in Loch Gowna in Co Cavan.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man in his 70s who was snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim failed to return to the surface.

His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In Fermanagh, a 55-year-old man died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area on Wednesday morning.

It came days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva, Co Down.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after being recovered from the sea at Dollymount Strand in Dublin.

He was brought to shore at around 1.30pm, but was pronounced dead at the scene.