Man, 60s, dies after suspected hit-and-run in Co Tipperary

A MAN HAS died after a suspected hit-and-run in Templemore, Co Tipperary early this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of a man in his 60s who had been located on the side of the R433 road near Clonmore Village shortly after 1am.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

His body is still at the scene and the road will remain closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, 21th November, 2022 between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” a statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”