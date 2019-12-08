This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 8 December, 2019
Man (60s) dies following collision between car and lorry

The collision happened in he Cloverhill area of Belturbet at around 2.20pm.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 7:20 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a lorry in Cavan yesterday. 

The collision occurred at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet in Co Cavan. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General Hospital. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly drivers with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie