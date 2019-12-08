Man (60s) dies following collision between car and lorry

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a lorry in Cavan yesterday.

The collision occurred at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet in Co Cavan.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly drivers with dash cam footage who may have been passing through the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.