Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Man (70s) charged in relation to fatal workplace incident in Tipperary four years ago

He is due to appear before Clonmel District Court in June.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 8:08 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his mid-70s has been arrested and charged in relation to a workplace death in Tipperary four years ago. 

A 23-year-old man died when a vehicle overturned in the incident at Fethard, Co Tipperary at around 5.30pm on 23 June, 2016. 

At the time, another 25-year-old man also received non-life-threatening injuries. 

Gardaí and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) subsequently launched an investigation and a man in his mid-70s has since been arrested and charged. 

He was remanded on bail to appear at Clonmel District Court on the Tuesday, 23 June.

Comments closed as proceedings are ongoing. 

