Man in his 70s dies in single-vehicle Cork collision

A MAN IN his 70s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven at around 4.20pm today.

The man was the driver and only occupant of the car. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash; the road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.