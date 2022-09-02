Man (70s) dies in drowning incident in Co Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS died in a drowning incident in Co Limerick.
The man, aged in his 70s, got into difficulty in the water while swimming at Kilteery Pier, near the village of Loughill, in Co Limerick.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 7.45pm yesterday evening.
The man was taken from the water but was pronounced dead a short time later.
His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will take place.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
