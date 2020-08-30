This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (70s) killed after tractor he was driving overturned in Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 7:06 PM
21 minutes ago 2,790 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5190633
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his 70s has died in Wexford after the tractor he was driving overturned this morning. 

Garda attended the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, Co. Wexford around 10.15am this morning.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene after the tractor he was driving overturned. His body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow

The road was closed for a technical examination today but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the Ballinabanogue/Ballywilliam area at the time to make this footage available to them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie