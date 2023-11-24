Man (80s) dies after being struck by a car in Co Wexford

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Wexford yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred at around 7.30pm in the townland of Aske, outside Gorey in Co Wexford.

The man, who was aged in his 80s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene of the collision is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the vicinity of Aske at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.