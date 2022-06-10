Driver in his 80s killed in two-car collision in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 80s has died following a two-car collision in Cork this afternoon.

Shortly after 12pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the R585, Dunmanway Road in Bandon.

The man in his 80s, the driver of one of the cars involved, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.