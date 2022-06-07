Bystander in his 80s brought to hospital after fight in Cork city

A MAN WAS brought to hospital in Cork yesterday evening after a violent incident between two other men.

The man, who is in his 80s, was a bystander to the fight on Saint Patrick’s Street in Cork city centre.

He was injured and taken to Mercy University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.

In a statement, gardaí said they were called to a public order incident yesterday at 7.55pm. When they arrived at the scene, the suspects had already left.

Investigations are ongoing but no arrests have yet been made.