Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 March 2021
Group of 10 broke into house to attack pensioners, court told

The incident is connected to a local feud, Dublin District Court heard.

By Tom Tuite Monday 29 Mar 2021, 6:38 PM
47 minutes ago 9,706 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395253
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A YOUNG MAN, who was allegedly in a group of 10 people that broke into a house in Dublin and attacked two pensioners, has been refused bail.

A 68-year-old woman was knocked unconscious, a man, aged 72, was attacked and a third male was stabbed and sliced, at a house in Darndale on the night of 3 October last, Dublin District Court heard.

Darren Grimes, 20, of Marigold Crescent, Darndale appeared before Judge Gerard Jones.

Detective Garda Alan Roche told the court the accused had no reply to charge

He objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case.

Detective Garda Roche said it was alleged 10 people approached a house at Primrose Grove and entered “forcibly”.

The woman was rendered unconscious for a couple of minutes. The 72-year-old man was kicked and punched while a third male in the house was “sliced and stabbed a number times.”

The stabbed man was hospitalised and needed 50 stitches. His age was not stated during the proceedings.

Further more serious charges may be brought.

The accused was allegedly one of the main aggressors carrying a knife and lived less than 100 metres away from the house that was attacked, the court was told.

Grimes is the fifth person to be charged in connection with the incident which is connected to a local feud, the court heard.

Detective Garda Roche agreed with defence solicitor Roy O’Neill that in the five months since the alleged incident his client had not left the country. He had also come voluntarily to the garda station to be charged.

He also agreed with the solicitor that he had not been in contact with any witnesses.

O’Neill said his client was a young man “begging for bail” and he would abide by strict conditions.

Judge Jones refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on Wednesday.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie