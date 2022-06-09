Man accused of murdering his wife and children found dead in prison

A MAN WHO was due to stand trial next week accused of the murder of his wife and two children has been found dead in prison.

Sameer Syed was found in his cell in Midlands Prison this afternoon. The cause of his death is not yet known.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison today.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” the statement said.

“The cause of death is determined by the Coroner office.”

Syed (38), of Grosvenor Lodge, Rathmines, Dublin 6, was charged with murdering his wife Seema Banu (37), his daughter Asfira Riza (11) and son Faizan Syed (6) at Llewellyn Court, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 on 28 October 2020.

Seema Banu, who was from India, lived in a house in Llewellyn Court with her two children.

Their bodies were found after residents in the estate became concerned when the family hadn’t been seen in several days and alerted the gardaí.

Syed was arrested in November 2020 and charged with three counts of murder at Dun Laoghaire District Court.

At a court hearing in May 2021, Mr Justice Michael White set a trial date for 15 June 2022 and remanded him in custody. The trial was due to last five weeks.