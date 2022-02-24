#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 February 2022
Man accused of sexually assaulting two children in Ikea superstore in Dublin

Christian Mayer, 47, was extradited last month to be charged but had been granted bail at Dublin District Court.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 3:54 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A GERMAN IT professional accused of sexually assaulting two young girls shopping with their families in Dublin’s Ikea furniture superstore has two months to indicate how he will plead.

Christian Mayer, 47, with an address at Johannes Strasse in Nuremberg, was extradited last month to be charged but had been granted bail at Dublin District Court.

He was accused of sexual assault on a girl on a date in August 2019 and sexually assaulting another young girl five days later at Ikea on St Margaret’s Road, Dublin 11.

They were aged 13 and 10.

Mayer, who previously lived at Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin, also faces two counts under Section 45 of the 2017 Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act. These charges are for engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

The case resumed today for a ruling on his trial venue. Judge Treasa Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal in the district court, not in a trial in the circuit court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Stephen Donnelly told Judge Kelly the mother of the 13-year-old contacted garda to report “her daughter had been sexually assaulted by a man that had grabbed and squeezed her breast area”.

The second girl was allegedly touched in her breast area five days later.

“Both kids were in the Ikea store with their parents shopping at the time,” said Garda Donnelly.

The court heard the alleged touching was on the outside of their clothing.

Garda Donnelly said CCTV evidence was obtained.

A security officer alerted gardaí after the accused purportedly returned to the shop on 16 November 2019.

He was arrested and detained for questioning that day.

Mayer did not have to attend the proceedings today and was back in Germany.

Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction.

Defence counsel John Griffin said there was substantial disclosure of prosecution evidence. However, some material, including interview videos, was outstanding.

Judge Kelly ordered gardaí to provide copies to Mayer’s lawyers.

Griffin said he anticipated a not guilty plea and added that there would be consultations with the accused via Zoom call.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case for nine weeks when Mayer must formally enter a plea.

An earlier bail hearing was told he had lived in Dublin for several years and worked in a city-centre firm.

The court set €15,000 bail.

He had to surrender his passport and not apply for any travel documentation to enable him to leave the EU, provide gardaí with a phone number and must remain contactable at all times.

