Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder

The former soldier died from a single stab wound to the neck in 2010.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 18 Feb 2019, 1:19 PM
49 minutes ago 4,075 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN who was charged with the murder of a former soldier nine years ago has today been acquitted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Gary Watson (35), with an address at Millbrook Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 13, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Warren O’Connor (24) at Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 on 16 January 2010.

O’Connor died from a single stab wound to the neck and the knife’s blade was found “partially impaled” in his body when his post-mortem was conducted.

However, Watson was today found guilty by unanimous verdicts of assaulting Philip Woodcock (34) causing him harm as well as the production of a knife on the same occasion. The defendant had also denied these charges.

The jury of seven men and five women took four hours and 11 minutes to come to their verdicts.

The two-week trial heard that a fight ensued between two groups of men after Woodcock removed a fuse and cut power to his neighbour’s apartment so an allegedly “noisy house party” would end and the occupants would leave.

The trial also heard that one group – which included Woodcock and the deceased man – left Grattan Wood apartment complex in a Ford Focus car on the night before it was rammed by another group – which included Watson – driving a black Honda Civic car.

Gary Foy gave evidence that he looked out his bedroom window on the night when he heard shouting coming from Hole in the Wall Road. Foy said he heard a man wearing a white hoodie say “get that into you” and saw him make a stabbing motion towards another man’s chest during a row.

Woodcock testified that one of the men in his neighbour’s apartment was wearing a Russell Athletic hoodie on the night and had hit him with the top of his head. The witness said the man in the Russell Athletic hoodie later stabbed him in the shoulder on Hole in the Wall Road.

After the attack, Woodcock saw  O’Connor laying face down on the ground. He had been fatally stabbed.

No CCTV footage 

Amy Kinsella gave evidence that she was at a party in her sister’s apartment with Watson on the night and he was wearing a white hoodie with writing on the chest.

Garda Damien Carroll testified that he recovered a black-handled knife from a building near Grattan Wood apartment complex in Donaghmede as well as three knives from a black Honda Civic car.

No fingerprints belonging to Watson were found on these knives, Carroll said. Furthermore, the court heard that Watson’s fingerprints were not found on the blade which was removed from O’Connor’s body.

In her closing speech, defence counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC said the case “stands and falls” on Foy’s evidence.

Lawlor said that in order to convict her client, the jury had to be sure that what Foy said “was enough” as there was “nothing else” in the case. She explained that there was no forensic evidence nor CCTV footage of O’Connor’s “actual death”.

“No one says Gary Watson killed Mr O’Connor, he [Gary Foy] says a man in a white hoodie stabbed the deceased,” she argued.

Members of O’Connor’s family wept when the verdicts were announced by the court registrar.

