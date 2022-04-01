Man admits to murder of Jennifer Poole in Dublin last year

Jennifer Poole was 24-years-old when she was killed.

Jennifer Poole was 24-years-old when she was killed.

THE BOYFRIEND OF mother-of-two Jennie Poole has admitted to murdering her in her Dublin home at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

Ms Poole (24) was stabbed to death at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on 17 April last year.

Advertisement

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital and died a short time later.

Today at the Central Criminal Court, her boyfriend at the time, Gavin Murphy, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 9, pleaded guilty to her murder contrary to Common Law.

Dressed all in black, Murphy stood and spoke only to answer “guilty” when the registrar read out the single charge.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter for sentencing to 29 April, next, to allow time for the preparation of victim impact statements.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A trial date of 7 November, 2022, was vacated.

Ms Poole, originally from Ballygall area of Finglas, was a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home, and played camogie with local club Erin’s Isle.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.