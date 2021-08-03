Man (20s) dies after two cars crash in Co Monaghan

The stretch of road where the incident happened.

A MAN AGED in his 20s has died in a traffic collision in Co Monaghan this morning.

Two cars collided on the R181 in the townland of Muldrumman, outside Castleblayney at around 6.40am.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he later passed away.

Gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Muldrumman area between 6.15am and 7am this morning, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.