#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Man (20s) dies after two cars crash in Co Monaghan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident near Castleblaney this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 8,141 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5514016
The stretch of road where the incident happened.
Image: Google Streetview
The stretch of road where the incident happened.
The stretch of road where the incident happened.
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN AGED in his 20s has died in a traffic collision in Co Monaghan this morning.

Two cars collided on the R181 in the townland of Muldrumman, outside Castleblayney at around 6.40am.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he later passed away.

Gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Muldrumman area between 6.15am and 7am this morning, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie