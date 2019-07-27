Man airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious head injury on Carrauntoohil

A MAN HAS been airlifted from Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry this morning after sustaining a serious head injury.

The incident happened in the Devil’s Ladder area of the mountain.

The Coast Guard received a call from the HSE at 11.33am requesting assistance in getting the casualty airlifted from the mountain.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for Kerry Mountain Rescue confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the man sustained a serious head injury after falling.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.