Man airlifted to hospital after collapsing while walking on Carlingford mountain

THE IRISH COAST Guard have airlifted a man to hospital after he collapsed while mountain walking in Carlingford, Co Louth.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at midday. It’s understood that the man, who is middle aged, became ill while out walking near Carlingford Mountain.

Coastguard and emergency services at Carlingford Lough in Louth after man collapses from suspected stroke. Gardaí and ambulance at the scene. pic.twitter.com/t6mnoPLQva — Conor McCrave (@Conor_McCrave) April 20, 2019

The Irish Coast Guard responded by sending a 116 helicopter to the scene, which was also attended by gardaí.

The man was then airlifted to Beaumont hospital in Dublin.