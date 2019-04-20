This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 April, 2019
Man airlifted to hospital after collapsing while walking on Carlingford mountain

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at midday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 3:00 PM
THE IRISH COAST Guard have airlifted a man to hospital after he collapsed while mountain walking in Carlingford, Co Louth. 

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at midday. It’s understood that the man, who is middle aged, became ill while out walking near Carlingford Mountain. 

The Irish Coast Guard responded by sending a 116 helicopter to the scene, which was also attended by gardaí.

The man was then airlifted to Beaumont hospital in Dublin. 

Cónal Thomas
