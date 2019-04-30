Man (20s) hospitalised after alleged attack by four males in Drogheda overnight

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA, Co Louth are investigating an alleged assault on a man in the Moneymore area of the town last night.

The man, who is in his 20s was taken to hospital after the incident.

It is alleged he was assaulted by four other males at 10.30pm.

Gardaí say his injuries are non life-threatening and their investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí have also confirmed there is no link between last night’s assault and the ongoing criminal feud in the area.

Some of the 74 feud related incidents, which have occurred since the first attempted murder last June, have taken place in the Moneymore area.