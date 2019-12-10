Man and woman arrested after high-speed chase and collision with garda cars

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested after crashing into two garda patrol cars in Tallaght last night.

The incident happened shortly before 10.30pm when gardaí tried to stop a car at Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght.

The car refused to stop and then crashed into gardaí patrol cars before leaving the scene at high-speed in the direction of the M50.

After a pursuit by gardaí, including the Air Support Unit, a man in his 20s was arrested. A woman – who was a passenger in the speeding car – has also been detained for questioning.

The man is currently being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station.

Following the pursuit, the car was found to have been fitted with false registration plates and was seized for forensic and technical examination. It’s understood the car was involved in criminality near Newry, Co Down in recent days.

Two patrol cars were damaged during the incident and one Garda “narrowly avoided serious injury” when the suspect car initially fled, gardaí said.

Investigations are ongoing.