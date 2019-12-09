This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of man in Kildare last year

Clive Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way on 15 November 2018.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Dec 2019, 2:30 PM
Image: Facebook.com

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip last year. 

Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way in the Co Kildare town on the evening of 15 November 2018. 

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman today in relation to Staunton’s death. 

They are currently being detained in relation to the murder under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Kildare Garda Stations.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

