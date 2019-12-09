Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of man in Kildare last year

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip last year.

Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way in the Co Kildare town on the evening of 15 November 2018.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman today in relation to Staunton’s death.

They are currently being detained in relation to the murder under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Kildare Garda Stations.