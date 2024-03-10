Advertisement
Corporate Enforcement Authority

Man and woman arrested in Dublin in connection with money laundering offences

Both people were detained at a Dublin garda station.
14 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Dublin in relation to money laundering offences, the Corporate Enforcement Authority has said.

A man and a woman were arrested by CEA officers this weekend in connection with an ongoing investigation into suspected company law, theft and fraud, and money laundering offences.

Both people were detained at a Dublin garda station. The maximum detention period is 24 hours.

Established in July 2022 under the Companies (Corporate Enforcement Authority) Act 2021, the CEA is tasked with investigating suspected breaches of company law.

