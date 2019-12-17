This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man and woman killed in road crash in south Dublin

The incident occurred on Butterfield Avenue at 1.30am.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 7:33 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN AND a woman have died in a road crash in South Dublin this morning. 

The car in which they were travelling left the road and hit a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Templeogue at 1.30am. 

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), gardaí said. 

A spokesperson for GSOC confirmed that the incident has been referred to it under Section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act 2005 and that GSOC is conducting an examination. 

The bodies of the deceased have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital. A post-mortem is due to take place today. 

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigation Unit have conducted an examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled on Butterfield Avenue at the time of the collision – and who may have dash-cam footage – to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 – 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

