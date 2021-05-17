#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 May 2021
Man (25) appears before court accused of Keane Mulready Woods murder

17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods was killed last year.

By Ruth O'Connell & Simon Doyle - Reporters with LMFM Monday 17 May 2021, 2:52 PM
A 25-YEAR-OLD man has appeared before Drogheda District Court accused of the murder of local teenager Keane Mulready Woods.

The 17-year-old was killed last year, and some of his dismembered remains were recovered at two locations in Dublin, and more recently on waste ground in Drogheda.

Paul Crosby with an address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda appeared before the court charged with the alleged murder of Keane Mulready Woods at a separate address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda on 12 or 13 January last year.

Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney of Drogheda Garda Station gave evidence of arresting the accused before the court at 11.21am this morning and said he made no reply after caution.

State Solicitor for Co Louth, Fergus Mullen, applied for a remand in custody for one week, to appear via videolink.

He explained the defendant is jointly indicted with another person who is due to appear before the court next Monday for a book of evidence.

He added Dermot Monaghan, the solicitor representing Crosby, had indicated he is willing to accept service of the book of evidence on his behalf.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him in custody to Drogheda District Court sitting in Dundalk, to appear via video link next Monday for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Ruth O'Connell & Simon Doyle - Reporters with LMFM

