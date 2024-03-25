Man charged with murder of father and attempted murder of mother in Newry

A MAN HAS appeared in court in Newry, Co Down, charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother.

Bobbie McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in Kilkeel last Thursday.

His wife, also in her 60s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

This morning, Colin William James McKee, 25, of Canal Street in Newry, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court in a brief hearing.

McKee responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges of murder and attempted murder. No application for bail was made.

District Judge Peter Magill ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody until the next hearing in the case on 17 April.