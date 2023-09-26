Man appears in court charged over crash that killed nine-year-old boy in Co Donegal

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged over a collision in which a nine-year-old boy was killed in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Serge Kelly appeared at Carrick-On-Shannon District Court this morning in connection with the fatal road traffic collision on Saturday.

Ronan Wilson, a nine-year-old from Kildress in Co Tyrone, was killed.

Kelly, a 23-year-old with an address at Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, has been charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Wearing a face mask, Kelly was brought to Carrick-On-Shannon by detectives.

He was charged with failing to stop and offer assistance to Ronan Wilson, having been the driver of a vehicle which was involved in the occurrence of injury to the boy.

He was also charged with failing to stop and with failing to remain at the scene.

Detective Garda Shane Maye of Ballyshannon Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Kelly.

After being charged with failing to stop, the court was told that Serge Kelly said: “I should have, but I didn’t.” He later told gardaí, when charged with failing to remain at the scene: “I know I should have, but I didn’t.”

Serge Kelly was represented by solicitor Mr John Anderson.

Gardaí agreed to bail on strict conditions. He was granted bail on his own bond of €2,000 while a Martina Currid agreed to go forward as an independent surety, which was approved by the court.

He has surrendered his passport and must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon Garda Station. He was ordered to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, to include social media, with any of the prosecution witnesses in the case.

His mobile phone has been seized by gardaí but he must provide officers with a contact number within 24 hours.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham remanded him on bail to appear before Ballyshannon District Court on 20 October 2023.

Nine-year-old Ronan, who was visiting the south Donegal seaside town with his family, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the collision, which occurred at around 9.20pm on Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

Ronan’s funeral will take place at 12pm on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Dunamore.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.