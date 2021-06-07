#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested as gardaí seize €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Kerry

Gardaí found 13 bags of suspected cannabis herb during a search.

By Lauren Boland Monday 7 Jun 2021, 7:28 AM
7 hours ago 12,033 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459789
The suspected cannabis herb
Image: An Garda Síochána
The suspected cannabis herb
The suspected cannabis herb
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co Kerry.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit searched of a wooded area in Kilcummin, Co. Kerry yesterday morning as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Killarney.

During the search, gardaí discovered 13 bags of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €130,000.

They arrested a man aged in his late teens at the scene.

He was brought to Killarney Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí conducted a follow-up search at a house in the area and seized a further €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb, along with a weighing scales and a small amount of cash.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The suspected drugs are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie