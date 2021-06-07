Man arrested as gardaí seize €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Kerry

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co Kerry.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit searched of a wooded area in Kilcummin, Co. Kerry yesterday morning as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Killarney.

During the search, gardaí discovered 13 bags of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €130,000.

They arrested a man aged in his late teens at the scene.

He was brought to Killarney Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí conducted a follow-up search at a house in the area and seized a further €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb, along with a weighing scales and a small amount of cash.

The suspected drugs are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.