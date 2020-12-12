One man arrested and €90k seized as part of money laundering investigation in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €90k in cash and arrested one man during an investigation into money laundering activities in Tipperary yesterday.

Following intelligence received by the Gardaí, a search operation was carried out across 11 properties, both residential and business.

During the operation, Gardaí seized €90k in cash, two Rolex watches, high value designer goods and extensive financial documentation.

The man, who is in his 40′s, was arrested as part of the investigation. He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge, and Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are still ongoing according to the Gardaí.