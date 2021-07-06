Man arrested after drugs worth €122,600 seized in Rathfarnham

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized €122,600 in suspected illegal drugs following a search in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from the North Central Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street Garda Station carried out the search at approximately 10pm.

This search resulted in a seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, methamphetamine valued at €49,500, and tablets valued at €3,100.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.