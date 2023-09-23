Man arrested after €100k of cannabis and replica guns seized from Dublin home

A MAN HAS been arrested after a search of his home found roughly €100,000 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí also seized a number of replica firearms during the search, which was conducted as part of Operation Tara in Dublin 7 yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station, along with regular uniform units and the Garda Dog Unit were involved in the search.

A decommissioned firearm was also seized from the property.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and the firearms will undergo analysis at the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the seizures and is currently detained at a North Dublin garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.