Man arrested after €3.9 million worth of cannabis seized in Balbriggan, Co Dublin

€3.9 MILLION WORTH of cannabis was seized by gardaí in Balbriggan, North County Dublin, last night.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime under Operation TARA, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force carried out the operation.

In the course of the operation on Friday evening a vehicle was intercepted in the Balbriggan area shortly after 7pm.

During a search of the vehicle 187 kilogrammes of cannabis herb and 30 kilogrammes of cannabis resin were seized.

One male aged in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in North Dublin. He can be held for up to seven days.

The combined value of the drugs seized is estimated at €3.92 million and will be sent to FSI for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.