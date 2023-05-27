Man arrested after €3.9 million worth of cannabis seized in Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
€3.9 MILLION WORTH of cannabis was seized by gardaí in Balbriggan, North County Dublin, last night.
As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime under Operation TARA, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force carried out the operation.
In the course of the operation on Friday evening a vehicle was intercepted in the Balbriggan area shortly after 7pm.
During a search of the vehicle 187 kilogrammes of cannabis herb and 30 kilogrammes of cannabis resin were seized.
One male aged in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in North Dublin. He can be held for up to seven days.
The combined value of the drugs seized is estimated at €3.92 million and will be sent to FSI for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
